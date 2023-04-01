Home World Miloš Milojević after the Red Star victory | Sport
Miloš Milojević briefly commented on the victory of Crvena zvezda over Novi Sad’s Mlados.

Source: YouTube/FK Red Star/Screenshot

Crvena zvezda defeated Mladost GAT 4:2 (2:2) after the turnaround and thus continued to march towards the championship title, the sixth in a row. The team of Nenad Lalatović even led twice at “Marakana”, however, the red and whites, despite being saturated due to a large point advantage, won with the goals of the double scorer Katai, Kanga and Rakonjec.

“It’s a real competitive match and I don’t think there have been many meaningful matches this season. Both we and they had chances, but it’s important that we believed in what we were doing and that the team showed character, and that we constantly played and forced the opponent to make mistakes In the end, everything worked out. It’s not a problem to concede two goals, but it’s important to react. The boys did it well and deserve all the praise for that.”said Miloš Milojević for the official website of Crvena zvezda.

He especially wanted to praise the audience that cheered the red and white in good numbers: “The North is never debatable, they are always there. I’m sorry that more people didn’t come because of the weather, but it’s nice to see so many children and young people at the Red Star match. It means that we attract them to come to us and that’s important”.

Given that Partizan failed again against Vojvodina, they now have as many as 21 points more than their “eternal” rival, and they want to keep it in the last two rounds of the regular season against Spartak and Radnički: “Spartak is a team fighting for survival and it was never easy to play in Subotica, but I think we will be right on Wednesday. Then we welcome Radnički, an interesting team, stable… I think we have two meaningful matches waiting for us and I hope for an effective game and victories”.

