Miloš Milojević on the tragedy in Ribnikar | Sports

Miloš Milojević pointed out that after everything that happened, football was not the most important thing.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Crvena zvezda advanced to the semi-finals of the Serbian Cup after defeating Napredak in Kruševac after a better penalty shootout, but football was on the back burner. After the massacre that happened at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, few people cared about football.

The coach of the red and white team, Miloš Milojević, pointed out after the match that football was a secondary matter and that no one had energy and focus after everything that happened.

“The tragedy that happened, without any justification, affected our motivation, our energy… However, despite that, we created many opportunities. However, it is a cup, and those decisions in the penalty area of ​​the rivals had to be better, to be more collective, to play with each other and have a calmer game, this is how we got into the drama, but luckily for us and thanks to the good interventions of Borjan, we passed. in the semi-finals. It’s hard for us without fans, but I understand them. Football was on the back burner. It was very difficult. Condolences to the families of the dead and support for those who are fighting, definitely a sad day for Serbia and I hope it never happens again repeat. Football was a secondary thing today, I personally had weak focus and energy, which doesn’t look like me,” Milojević said.