Ministry of Commerce: The “Special 301 Report” released by the United States recently deviates from objective reality and China firmly opposes it

Some media asked: Recently, the Office of the United States Trade Representative released the “Special 301 Report 2023” on intellectual property protection, and continued to include China in the list of “key observation countries”. What is the comment of the Ministry of Commerce?

A: China has taken note of the “Special 301 Report” released by the US recently. The content of the report deviates from objective reality, and the relevant judgments lack objectivity and fairness. China firmly opposes this.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to intellectual property protection, implements a strict intellectual property protection system, continuously strengthens legislative protection, improves law enforcement efficiency, improves management systems, and comprehensively enhances protection capabilities. China‘s progress and achievements in intellectual property protection are obvious to all. In the “Global Innovation Index Report” released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China‘s ranking rose from 34th in 2012 to 11th in 2022. The “2023 White Paper on American Enterprises in China” released by the American Chamber of Commerce in China stated that in 2022, China will make great progress in intellectual property rights, and a series of legislative progress has attracted much attention. The Chinese government insists on promoting high-level opening-up, actively aligns with international high-standard intellectual property rules, continues to optimize the innovation environment and business environment, and equally protects the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese and foreign rights holders in accordance with the law.

Strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights requires the full cooperation of the international community. China is willing to continue to strengthen intellectual property exchanges and cooperation with other countries, and jointly create a market and business environment with fair competition for global companies.