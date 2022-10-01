Home World Minors are victims of shooting incidents in many places in the United States – yqqlm
World

Minors are victims of shooting incidents in many places in the United States – yqqlm

by admin

Recently, shooting incidents have occurred in many places in the United States, and many underage victims have appeared, and a cycle of shooting incidents and mourning activities has been staged all over the country.

On September 28, a shootout broke out in front of a store in New York State, USA, and a 3-year-old child sitting in a car was shot. On the same day, a 25-year-old Indiana man accidentally hit his mother and 4-year-old niece while playing with a gun at home. On the 27th in California, a wanted criminal and his 15-year-old daughter exchanged fire with police on the highway, and the wanted criminal’s daughter was shot dead by the police.

On the afternoon of the 28th local time, a memorial service was held in a park in Pennsylvania to commemorate the 15-year-old Tracy, who was shot and killed there. While remembering the dead, attendees called on the government to tighten controls on gun violence.

I want to reveal

Tel: 962555

Xinmin.com news may not be reproduced without authorization

See also  Russia's new crown epidemic aggravates the number of deaths in a single day to record high

You may also like

Iran arrests nine Europeans, there is also an...

Who blew up the North Stream natural gas...

Secret CIA sites weren’t that secret. And the...

Farewell to Antonio Inoki, star of wrestling and...

United Kingdom, historic ruling: the contents of Instagram...

Taiwan just reported: 43,085 new confirmed cases of...

Russian missiles over Odessa. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...

Neymar’s assist for Bolsonaro, the footballer publishes a...

Russian lines encircled in the Donbass: Mariupol in...

Odessa is preparing for the Russian nuclear offensive:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy