Recently, shooting incidents have occurred in many places in the United States, and many underage victims have appeared, and a cycle of shooting incidents and mourning activities has been staged all over the country.

On September 28, a shootout broke out in front of a store in New York State, USA, and a 3-year-old child sitting in a car was shot. On the same day, a 25-year-old Indiana man accidentally hit his mother and 4-year-old niece while playing with a gun at home. On the 27th in California, a wanted criminal and his 15-year-old daughter exchanged fire with police on the highway, and the wanted criminal’s daughter was shot dead by the police.

On the afternoon of the 28th local time, a memorial service was held in a park in Pennsylvania to commemorate the 15-year-old Tracy, who was shot and killed there. While remembering the dead, attendees called on the government to tighten controls on gun violence.