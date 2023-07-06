Minus sign for Piazza Affari and the other European Stock Exchanges

(Teleborsa) – The indices of Piazza Affari and the other main European lists are all negative. The S&P-500 on Wall Street moves modestly down, showing a decrease of 0.22%.

No significant changes for the Euro / US Dollar, which trades at 1.087 on the previous day. No significant change for gold, which trades on the previous day’s values ​​at 1,923.7 dollars an ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) continues the session up and advances to 72.02 dollars per barrel.

The spread (differential between the yield of the BTP and that of the German Bund) improved, falling to +161 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP standing at 4.09%.

Among the main European Stock Exchanges, Frankfurt is underperforming, showing a filing of 0.63%, in red London, which shows a marked decline of 1.03%, and the negative performance of Paris stands out, which drops by 0.80%.

The Milanese stock market continues the session just below parity, with the FTSE MIB down 0.60%; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share sells off, falling back to 30,272 points.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap is slightly below parity (-0.27%); as well as the FTSE Italia Star in red (-0.93%).

Among the best large-cap Italian stocks, Leonardo is well established, showing an increase of 1.79%.

Moderate gain for Saipem, which rises by 1.13%.

Small steps forward for Unicredit, which marks a marginal increase of 1.04%.

Moderately positive day for Inwit, which rises by a fractional +0.88%.

The worst performances, on the other hand, were recorded by Fineco, which obtained -2.45%.

Hera drops by 2.34%.

Decisive drop for Enel, which scores -2.04%.

Iveco under pressure, with a sharp drop of 1.97%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Saras (+10.64%), Brunello Cucinelli (+2.36%), Ariston Holding (+2.14%) and CIR (+1.30%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, were recorded by Datalogic, which obtained -3.96%.

GVS suffers, which shows a loss of 3.41%.

Prey to the IREN sellers, with a decrease of 2.71%.

Sales are concentrated on Zignago Vetro, which suffers a drop of 2.70%.

Among the relevant macroeconomic data:

Wednesday 05/07/2023

02:45 AM China: Caixin Services PMI (expected 56.2 points; previous 57.1 points)

08:45am France: Industrial Production, Monthly (exp. -0.2%; prev. 0.8%)

10:00 European Union: PMI services (expected 52.4 points; previous 55.1 points)

10:00 European Union: composite PMI (expected 50.3 points; previous 52.8 points)

11:00 European Union: Production prices, annual (expected -1.3%; previous 0.9%)

11:00 European Union: Production prices, monthly (expected -1.8%; previous -3.2%)

16:00 USA: Industrial Orders, monthly (exp. 0.8%; prev. 0.3%).

