Mirjana Bobić Mojsilović house in the countryside | Entertainment

Journalist and writer Mirjana Bobić Mojsilović decided to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and bought a house in the countryside.

Source: Instagram/mirjanabobic

The library is for antiques house and plot in nature, far from the hustle and bustle of the city, set aside 29 thousand euros, as reported by the media. Mirjana often posts photos from her country house on social networks, most often when she is painting. From the scenes she shares, it can be clearly seen that she arranged it according to her taste.

The rooms in the country house are spacious and bright, and each room is decorated with wide double doors, a combination of wood and glass. The walls are painted in the traditional way, with a roller, while the tiles on the floor are covered with a carpet. What attracts special attention is the ladder that leads to the attic of the house, as well as the walled bench at the very entrance.



Mirjana enjoys doing physical work, tidying up the yard and growing fruits and vegetables, and she recently spoke openly about life in the countryside.

“I grew tomatoes and parsley this summer, and enjoyed it. It’s interesting that you don’t have time to sit in the countryside. I mow the grass, which is also perfect mental and physical gymnastics. I planted fruit, I meet people, cook and write. I’ve created a little oasis outside the city and I have a place to escape to. And imaginative people can make anything. I don’t plan to make a living from farming, but at least I can eat my salad, onions and fruit,” Mirjana admitted, reports Hello.

Mirjana Bobić Mojsilović’s daughter Mila got married last year in the Church of St. Sava, and her chosen one attracted a lot of public attention. Before getting married, Ivan and Mila were in a relationship for three years, and as it is stated, he completely changed his life because of her, even left his career, so that she could build hers, while he does the housework.

