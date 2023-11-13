Miroslav Raduljica in excellent form in Marussia | Sports

After leaving Zvezda, Miroslav Raduljica found the right form in Greece.

The famous Serbian basketball player and former national team member Miroslav Raduljica moved from Red Star to Greece this summer, and during the opening rounds of the champion there, he denied all those who thought it was time to retire. Former representative center and medal winner with Serbia he is one of the most important players of Marussia, whose shirt he wore in all six matches in the new season. At the same time, he helped his team achieve a very big victory in the sixth round against Lavri!

In a match dominated by two Americans – Markus Thorton (29 points) in the losing team and Ajzea Brisco (24 points) in the winning team, Miroslav Raduljica had a very notable role. The match ended with 18 points scored, with an impressive 8/9 in two-point shooting! It was the kind of game that Marussia fans were used to…

Not counting the first match of the season against Panathinaikos in which he scored only five points, Raduljica had a double-digit performance in all other matches in the championship. He scored 13 for PAOK, 15 for Promiteas, 19 for Kadicas, and 18 points for Peristeria and Lavria each. Obviously, the Serbian basketball player has been in excellent form for the past few weeks and could be one of the team’s most important players in the fight for survival.



Along with the impressive scoring results this season in Greece, Raduljica stands out in other categories as well. In six matches of the championship there as many as 32 fouls were committed against him, and has made 33 free throws so far. He is clearly an unsolvable enigma for his rivals, just a few months after many assumed he would be done with active basketball. We remind you that his season in Crvena Zvezda was nightmarish and he rarely got the chance to play under Dusko Ivanovic.