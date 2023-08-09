Home » Mirotic arrived in Milan | Sports
Nikola Mirotic arrived at the new club and dressed in the red and white colors of the greats.

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Mirotic has finally arrived at his new club! The former Spanish national team member ended his cooperation with Barcelona during the summer, and eventually ended up in the ranks of Olimpia from Milan. During the saga surrounding the continuation of the career of the experienced wing center, Crvena zvezda and Partizan were mentioned as potential destinations for him, and after it was revealed that he would not sign for the black and whites, a real storm arose.

Now Mirotic has arrived in Milan and will join the new team, and club representatives and fans have already waited for him at the airport. He received a scarf of his new team and took a picture in the red and white colors of the greats of Italian basketball.

Some information regarding Mirotic and his status in the new club has already been leaked, so it could happen that coach Etore Mesina changes his position and moves him to the wing because of Nikola Meli. See how Nikola Mirotic was welcomed at the airport:

