Business

Real estate: Why Vonovia’s construction freeze is a problem across Germany

Things are not going well for Germany’s largest housing group, Vonovia. In the second quarter, the company had to reduce the value of its real estate portfolio by around 2.7 billion compared to the previous year. Not only at the Bochum group, but also overall, new residential construction comes to a standstill. From the point of view of Vonovia boss Rolf Buch, this is a homemade problem of the legislator and a result of ever increasing unfulfillable claims. With her repeated criticism of the pure efficiency house principle, the Federal Building Minister is also repeatedly opposing her own Green coalition partner, who still focuses on the pure theory of building efficiency.

