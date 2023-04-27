Home » Energy – Chimney Sweep Association against mandatory age verification
Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Association of Chimney Sweeping Trades rejects an age verification of homeowners as part of the amendment to the Building Energy Act. Association President Alexis Gula told the “Bild” (Friday edition): “Robert Habeck wants us to check identity cards in the future to determine the age of homeowners. Something like this destroys the trusted relationship between the chimney sweeps and the people.”

Gula also criticized: “We are not a heating police”. Chimney sweeps are there to “check the age of heaters, not people”. The chimney sweep association expects that “many people will be afraid of us in the future”. There is already a lot of uncertainty among the people. “A control measure like this will further strengthen that. We are happy to make our contribution to the heat transition, but we are committed to openness to technology,” Gula continued. According to the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG), chimney sweeps will have to check in future whether homeowners are affected by a heating ban. Over 80-year-old homeowners should be exempt from the obligation to replace the heating system.

