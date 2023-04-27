Fiorentina, Commisso: “We can’t buy top players, we’ll never end up like Juve”

Rocco Commissopresident of the Fiorentina, spoke to Mediaset after the match against Cremonese which sanctioned the Viola’s qualification for the Italian Cup final: “I’m very happy, I thank the coach and the players. We’ll go to Rome to play but now we need to think about the championship”. Commisso then wanted to throw a dig at Juventus: “What is my dream? “The revenue situation is a problem for us, we can’t go get certain players and then make the end of Juventus which still had 400 million in revenues. If you look at the problems it has poor Juventus they started when they have Cristiano Ronaldo arrested and from there they got to where they are today. This it will never happen to Fiorentina which went bankrupt 20 years ago but it won’t fail again. I don’t know where we’ll get, each of us has his dreams and I have mine and then we’ll see where we’ll get.

FIORENTINA IN THE ITALIAN CUP FINAL, COMMISSO’S JOY “Can Fiorentina be the revelation of the season? I don’t do anything,

I only bring money from America… Let’s hope the Lord helps us but I want to think about one game at a time. A judgment on Italian? This is his first Coppa Italia final and it’s also my first. He is very good, he is doing a great job and when they criticized him I have always been close to him. The turning point came when I said to take it out on me but to leave the players and the coach alone.

I will never criticize my playerthat’s how I am” concluded Commisso.