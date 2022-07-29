It all happened within seconds while the show was underway. Performing in Hong Kong was the famous boy band Mirror. During the concert, a giant screen fell off the cables it was hanging from and fell onto the stage: two dancers were injured and hospitalized, according to local police. The BBc reported the news.

The concert was immediately stopped and the band manager asked the crowd to calmly leave the arena. Several videos circulating online.

According to reports from the South China Morning Post, one artist has suffered neck injuries and is in serious condition in intensive care, while another is stable. Several fans of the boy band would also end up in the hospital in shock from the incident.

Mirrors performed at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night, as part of a series of shows. The city government has ordered the rest of the tour to be suspended until security checks are carried out at the other locations.