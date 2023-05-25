MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT Everything is ready for the weekend dedicated to trucks on the track (and beyond) – News

This weekend, the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship season will kick off at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with the Rubia Engine Oil Misano Grand Prix Truck.

Fortunately, the consequences of the bad weather that hit Romagna did not affect the southern area of ​​the province of Rimini with the same severity and, since Wednesday, the road system has been completely restored. The Rubia Engine Oil Misano Grand Prix Truck is therefore confirmed by MWC, in concert with all interlocutors, also to send a signal of immediate restart in view of the tourist season.

Furthermore, MWC, which has already expressed solidarity with the Romagna communities in serious difficulty and with colleagues at the Imola racetrack for the cancellation of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix, has decided to donate 10 thousand euros to support the fundraising for the flood emergency launched today by the Emilia – Romagna Region, testifying to the spirit of immediate redemption that is already animating the entire population and businesses of Romagna affected by the bad weather. And a minute of silence will be dedicated to the victims of the tragedy that hit Emilia – Romagna before Race 1 and Race 3.

In terms of the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship, there are 13 drivers involved in the race for the continental title. Defending him, with his MAN number 1 Reveśz Racing, will be the four-time European champion Norbert Kiss, winner of the last two editions. But the Misano event will also be the stage for the sixth edition of the smart e-cup, the first and to date only championship in the world dedicated to an electric touring car. Furthermore, TotalEnergies, already the exclusive supplier of the FIA ​​European Truck Racing Championship with the HVO100 biofuel and partner of the French truck race champions, the Lion Truck Racing Team, will be an important presence in the Misano Grand Prix Truck.

And the opportunities offered by the paddock are added to the spectacle on the track this year as well. Ready to catch the eye, as always, are the striking and colorful decorated trucks participating in the European rally. In MWC Square, on the other hand, an exhibition area will be dedicated to the vehicles of the Circolo Camion Storici. Test drives for the public have also been confirmed, organized exclusively by the media partners Vado e Torno and Trasportare Oggi. A total of 12 vehicles will be made available by DAF, Ford, Iveco, Man, Mercedes-Benz and Renault Trucks. The tests are open to all those who have a valid C (European) licence. Bookings for test drives will open on Saturday morning at the reception desks.

Advance tickets can be purchased on the TicketOne platform. The circular ticket is available which includes access to the grandstand, the sports and commercial area in the paddock and access to MWC Square with all its special offers and initiatives. For entry between 18:00 and 23:00 on Saturdays, the cost of the ticket will be reduced to 10 euros. The pre-sale ticket gives you a three-month digital edition of a magazine chosen from Motorsprint, Autosprint and Inmoto. Complete info available on the website www.motosprint.it/promomisano. Tickets can also be purchased at the ticket offices of the circuit during the two days.