“For life” serves as a preview of what we are going to find in “Shanghai Baby”which will be the group’s next release, an EP that we will be able to listen to in the coming weeks and that takes different paths from those of “The Year of the Tiger”.

In the words of the group, it is about the breakup of a relationship that “at first breaks your heart, then it turns into anger and finally acceptance. The luck is having the music to transform it into something positive with some utility beyond the personal “.

The theme has been produced by the band itself, with the help of the producer Guille Mustard and with arrangements of Max Dingel. In addition to previewing the EP, the song also serves to inaugurate a new tour of the group that began this past week with the group’s participation in the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City. Remember that tickets are available on the official page of the group.

Upcoming tour dates are as follows:

6/04/2023 – Benicàssim – SAN SAN FESTIVAL
04/12/2023 – Madrid – Destined To Help AAEC (La Riviera Room)
28/04/2023 – Murcia – Welcome WARM UP Estrella Levante
04/29/2023 – Puertollano – PUERTO INDIE FEST
07/03/2023 – Cuenca – Summer Cuenca
28-30/07/2023 – Benidorm – Low Festival
08/05/2023 – Fuengirola – SUR MOON
08/09/2023 – 08/13/2023 – Aranda De Duero – Sonorama Ribera
08/18/2023 – 08/19/2023 – Gandía – Mediterranean Festival
15/09/2023 – Lugo – Flow Fest
10/06/2023 – Las Palmas De Gran Canaria – SUM Festival

