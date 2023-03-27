How do you rate the 1-1 draw with the mighty Netherlands?

I think that if we had told each other this result before the match, we would have been satisfied. But now disappointment prevails. We had chances to win.

How about the drama at the end? First the equaliser, then Matěj Koubek’s apparently wrongly disallowed goal and one more chance for you…

There were plenty of chances. If I had converted the penalty in the first half, we could have taken the lead early and probably wouldn’t have conceded the goal we conceded two minutes later. That put us down, but we managed to pick ourselves up and get a good result.

Is this reaction of the team to the unfavorable development of the match valuable to you?

Certainly. We have had two friendlies in total with very good teams, so that kind of experience is positive.

So what impressions do you take away from this meeting? You played two draws against quality opponents.

It’s certainly valuable in some style. But we went into the match wanting to win it. This could also have worked, even though the Netherlands is a stronger country on paper.

There are three months left until the start of the championship. How motivated are you to fight for a place in the final nomination?