Missing Luka Cvetić in Voždovac | Info

Luka Cvetić (14) has disappeared in Belgrade, and the family is asking for any information.

Luka Cvetić (14), disappeared yesterday around 6 pm in Belgrade, on the territory of the Voždovac municipality, and since then no one knows where he is, and his phone is unreachable. As his mother said, the case was reported to the police, and for now it is not known why he left home. “There is no specific reason, I doubt that it is puberty, because nothing happened, and the last time he was heard from was a friend who is currently being questioned by the police“, said the interlocutor.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a black Nike backpack, a black or turquoise T-shirt and colorful orange Nike sneakers. We appeal to anyone who has any information about this boy to call 069 555 4898.

