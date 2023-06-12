Missing girl in Florence, searches continue. But of Kata there is no trace

Florence, June 12, 2023 – Everyone is anxious about the little girl Say. Searches to find the missing 5-year-old girl in the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June from the former hotel occupied in via Maragliano in Florence they continued throughout the night and continue incessantly today, Monday 12 June. At the time of the little one though Kataleya AlvarezPeruvian origin, there is no trace.

His mother Katherine, interviewed yesterday by Tg1, said she had told the carabinieri who could have taken it. “It’s impossible for her to get lost by herself – these are her words – someone took her and took her away. I told the carabinieri who these people could be”. However, this morning the investigators announced that there is no evidence of what was declared by her mother and that at the moment no elements of involvement in Kata’s disappearance have emerged.

Words that suggest the hypothesis of kidnapping. But every lead is valid, they explain from the Carabinieri, from removal to the intervention of an adult.

Saturday afternoon was the last time the baby was seen. There madre Katherine, 25, had entrusted her to her brother and sister-in-law to go to work. Upon her return, shortly after 3 pm, Kata had disappeared. The girl had played with other children in the courtyard. According to a friend’s mother, the girls had been fighting.

Kataleya lives with her little brother and mother in some rooms of the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano. The hotel was closed during the Covid. Those looking for a house have occupied it. And here a real one was created racket: you can sleep only if you pay. In recent weeks, Kata’s mother had barricaded herself in her room with her little girl: someone wanted to take over their rooms.