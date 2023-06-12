International Caregiver Day: Hausengel calls for more recognition for home caregivers

Ebsdorfergrund – Hausengel, one of the leading providers of care and support services in the home environment, draws attention to the important role of caregivers on the occasion of yesterday’s International Day of the Caregiver on June 11th. These make an inestimably important contribution to health care worldwide by making a significant contribution to the care and support of older people and relieving the burden on the health system. They also offer valuable social support and enable the elderly to lead a dignified life.

In Germany, three quarters of those in need of care are cared for at home, and many of them, around 300,000 households, seek the help of carers from Eastern Europe. Care and nursing by foreign caregivers living in the household has meanwhile become an indispensable “third pillar” of the German care system. “Yesterday’s International Caregiver Day is also a valuable opportunity to highlight the important role of caregivers in the German healthcare system. We appreciate that they promote joie de vivre and quality of life, relieve those in need of care and their relatives and bring a large portion of humanity into everyday care,” says Juliane Bohl, member of the board of the Hausengel group of companies.

Caregivers deserve respect

Compared to other placement agencies for Eastern European caregivers, Hausengel meets high standards and pays as much attention to the well-being of the caregivers as to that of the people in need of care themselves. “We see our caregivers as equal business partners. They work on a self-employed basis, which gives them the greatest possible creative freedom. This means greater personal responsibility and self-determination in their work, which can have a positive effect on the quality of care,” emphasizes Bohl.

Qualification and comprehensive support for caregivers

Another unique feature of Hausengel is the training and further education of the caregivers. With the Hausengel Academy, the in-house certified training provider according to the AZAV guidelines of the Federal Employment Agency, Hausengel is the only company in the industry to offer the IHK training “Caregiver in the home environment”. In addition, all house angel caregivers receive comprehensive insurance cover and reliable contact persons who will also advise them in their mother tongue during the caregiver period. With its own locations in Eastern Europe, Hausengel has a direct line to the caregivers. “It is important to us to be able to give personal advice and to know the face behind it. Care is always a matter of trust – on both sides,” says Bohl.

Juliane Bohl would like to see greater recognition and public support for care and support in the home environment, and not just on International Caregiver Day. Strengthening the rights and role of caregivers is a concern for Hausengel, as they see on a daily basis how irreplaceable this support is for families.

About the Hausengel group of companies

According to the principle of “all-round care”, the house angels have been offering outpatient specialist care as well as so-called “24-hour care” in their own home since 2005. Hausengel GmbH offers outpatient care for the sick and elderly at four locations in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The company offers care in a home community (so-called “24-hour care”) nationwide. The company’s own corporate structure in Eastern Europe with locations in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Croatia ensures the high quality standards of the corporate group. The Hausengel Academy, the in-house training provider, where all Hausengel caregivers are trained, is certified according to the AZAV guidelines of the Federal Employment Agency and is the only company in the industry to offer the IHK training “caregiver in the home environment”. Hausengel is a founding member of the Federal Working Group for Foreign Caregivers (BAGAP), which promotes the exchange of experience and networking on all aspects of recruiting and employing foreign caregivers.