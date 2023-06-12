they snatch rudder and chase boat for hours

A pod of killer whales recently nearly sank a boat while in the Strait of Gibraltar, and has even chased the damaged boat back to port. This is the first documented case of such creatures displaying such aggressive behavior.

In most cases, the marine creatures lose interest in boats after damaging the rudder, but during the latest attack which occurred on the night of May 24, the group of marine mammals continued to chase the yacht called “Mustique” even after causing great damage.

It is not yet clear whether this represents a change in aggressive behavior learned by these living beings in relation to sailing vessels. The crew promptly alerted the Spanish coastguard, who towed the boat to the port of Barbate, but the whales continued to follow the boat until they reached the coast.

Scientists for now have not no response on this bizarre behavior and unusual of orcas. For this reason they are already planning to use satellite tracking devices to monitor six of these sea creatures involved in the attacks. One of them has already been marked with a GPS, even if other insiders are not at all convinced of this, suggesting that this procedure could only make the situation worse rather than improve it.

The only solution, at least for now, is to install “anti-pigeon” spikes on the back of the boats. In short, these animals continue to amaze biologists.