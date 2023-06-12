Home » they snatch rudder and chase boat for hours
Technology

they snatch rudder and chase boat for hours

by admin
they snatch rudder and chase boat for hours

A pod of killer whales recently nearly sank a boat while in the Strait of Gibraltar, and has even chased the damaged boat back to port. This is the first documented case of such creatures displaying such aggressive behavior.

In most cases, the marine creatures lose interest in boats after damaging the rudder, but during the latest attack which occurred on the night of May 24, the group of marine mammals continued to chase the yacht called “Mustique” even after causing great damage.

It is not yet clear whether this represents a change in aggressive behavior learned by these living beings in relation to sailing vessels. The crew promptly alerted the Spanish coastguard, who towed the boat to the port of Barbate, but the whales continued to follow the boat until they reached the coast.

Scientists for now have not no response on this bizarre behavior and unusual of orcas. For this reason they are already planning to use satellite tracking devices to monitor six of these sea creatures involved in the attacks. One of them has already been marked with a GPS, even if other insiders are not at all convinced of this, suggesting that this procedure could only make the situation worse rather than improve it.

The only solution, at least for now, is to install “anti-pigeon” spikes on the back of the boats. In short, these animals continue to amaze biologists.

See also  Microsoft announced that Sony signed an exclusive agreement with the game factory, and a large number of games cannot be launched on Xbox - Qooah

You may also like

New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket

14 years of Berlusconi on social media told...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion” world’s...

Climate activists: Scholz still thinks past-generation pasting campaigns...

This is how artificial intelligence helps in content...

14 years of Berlusconi on social media told...

ChatGPT for iOS works with Shortcut! Upgrade iPhone...

Garmin smartwatches at Media Markt and Saturn: Up...

Is iOS 17 a battery drain?Measure the battery...

AOC’s new QLED U8030 series: a new generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy