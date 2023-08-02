“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” Launches on Windows: Can 8GB Graphics Card Handle It?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the popular action game originally exclusive to the PS5, has now made its way to the Windows platform. The game, developed by Insomniac Games, is known for its stunning visuals and exciting gameplay. It has been compared to a Pixar animated movie, and players can expect a seamless experience as they travel through different planets and dimensions with the lovable characters Ratchet and Clank.

The PC version of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart comes with several unique features, including higher image resolution, ray tracing and shadow effects, support for ultra-wide screens, and advanced upscaling technologies. Players can also enjoy the adaptive trigger and vibration function of the DualSense controller. There is also a detailed image quality setting function, allowing players to customize their gaming experience.

However, the game’s system requirements have raised some concerns among PC gamers. The official recommendation for running the game at 1080p 60fps with medium quality is a GF RTX 2060 or RX 5700 graphics card. To enable ray tracing and achieve 1440p 60fps (or 4K 30fps), an RTX 3070 or above is needed. The game also utilizes “Direct Storage” technology, which performs best when running on an SSD.

Testing has shown that using an SSD is crucial for a smooth gaming experience, as lower-end SSDs may cause disk reading stagnation. In terms of graphics card performance, several models were tested, and it was found that an 8GB graphics card may struggle with the game’s high-quality settings. The game seems to put a heavy load on display memory, with VRAM usage exceeding 8GB in the “high” image quality setting. Only graphics cards with 12GB or more VRAM can fully utilize their core performance.

It is clear that as game consoles become more advanced, there is a need for better cooperation between graphics card manufacturers and game porting teams to optimize cross-platform performance. Despite these challenges, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart remains a highly enjoyable game that offers a unique gaming experience for players on both the PS5 and PC platforms.