Paul Walker’s Fast and Furious Nissan R34 Skyline Just Sold at Auction – Gamereactor

The Nissan Skyline has been conspicuously lacking in the Fast and Furious universe since Brian O’Conner’s character went down after the untimely death of the actor who played him, Paul Walker. But any long-time fan of the Fast and Furious universe will know that Skyline was once as iconic as Dominic Toretto’s Dodge Charger, which is why the R34 SkylineFast and Furious 4 that Walker drove was just up for auction It should come as no surprise that it sold for a fortune.

According to Top Gear, the car sold for a staggering $1,357,000 at Bonhams auction house in Brussels last weekend.

It wasn’t just the Hollywood acclaim that made the car fetch so much money. It’s also because it’s unique, effectively a GT-R variant of the car that was created and then customized specifically for the film and Walker’s wishes. It has custom exhausts, intercoolers, roll cage, brakes, bumpers, skirts, pedals, steering wheel, and more, making it a very unique car.

