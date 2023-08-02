Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health



Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4645/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4241/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against the Autonomous Province of Trento, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Conference Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference on Relations Between the State, Regions and Provinces Autonomous, and against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and against Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of Deficits of the Calabrese Ssr – PCM, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of Deficits of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Region Piedmont, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Bolzano , Provincial Agency for Health Services of the Autonomous Province of Trento – Apss.

