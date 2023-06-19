Missing submarine tourists visiting wreck of Titanic

LONDON – A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has been lost in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of the United States and Canada, triggering an alarm and a rescue operation. The Boston Coast Guard informed the Bbc to have embarked on a mission to try to locate the submarine and try to bring it back to the surface. It is unclear how many people were on board the vessel when she cut off contact with the region’s port authorities.

Small private submarines are occasionally used to take tourists and experts to view the remains of the British ocean liner which sank off Newfoundland on 15 April 1912 in the worst civilian maritime disaster in history. Of the 2,224 passengers and crew of the Titanic, more than 1,500 died when the ship struck an iceberg and sank.

But it’s not easy to go and see it up close. The trip costs tens of thousands of dollars. The operation to descend deep to the bottom of the ocean, where the wreck of the Titanic lies, and then return to the surface, takes about eight hours on average. The famous ship, which was the largest in the world at the time of the disaster, lies at a depth of 3800 meters and 600 kilometers off the coast of Canada.

The auction on the Titanic radio operator's last postcard rekindles the controversy: was he a hero or the real culprit? by Massimo Basile April 14, 2021 Since the day of the tragic accident, more than a century ago, the Titanic has been extensively explored by specialized divers, documentary makers and shipwreck experts. Only recently has it also become a tourist attraction, although reserved for the few who can afford such an expensive, complicated and risky experience. But it is the first time that a submarine for tourist purposes has been lost while trying to approach the wreck.