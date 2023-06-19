“Missing the submarine used to take groups of tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic”

A submarine used to take tour groups to see the wreck of the Titanic in these hours it has lost its tracks in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the American continent. The BBC reports it, specifying that the alarm has been triggered and the search has been started. There Boston Coast Guard confirmed to the British network that search and rescue operations are underway. It is unclear how many people were aboard the submarine at the time of the disappearance. The famous wreck lies at 3,800 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, in Canada. The passenger liner struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died. Since 1985, the year in which the wreck was discovered, visits to the seabed have been frequent. Not to mention the impetus given to visits by the film directed by James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for which this year the 25th anniversary of its theatrical release was celebrated.

The small submarine is part of a flotilla of underwater vehicles used by private companies to take small groups of tourists into the depths of the ocean to visit the seabed on which the remains of the transatlantic lie. The Titanic was launched over a century ago and considered “unsinkable”, but sank with many of its passengers after hitting an iceberg, on the first crossing between England and America, in a maritime disaster that remained in the annals until it was told in books and movies. At the moment, according to the British broadcaster, it is not clear whether there were visitors or only crew members on board the missing mini-submarine. For now it is considered “missing”.

