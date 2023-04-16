Mitar Mrkela on the transfer window of Crvena zvezda | Sports

Miloš Milojević is the coach of Crvena zvezda at least until June, and this is how sports director Mitar Mrkela behaves, announcing the best transition period in his tenure.

Sports director of Crvena zvezda Mitar Mrkela announced that during the summer they will “target” Luka Milivojević and Mihail Ristic, but that is not the end. After they have already signed Marko Stamenić and Piter Olajinka – at “Marakana” they are preparing to activate a few more bombs that will make the work of the Red Star coach, Miloš Milojević or Barak Bahar, easier in the group stage of the Champions League, where the Serbian champion is expected to make a step forward compared to previous performances.

“In the Champions League, we will meet teams that are much more expensive than us. We have managed to collide with teams with more financial power and we were there somewhere. We want to have a fast and young team, because we are expected there by teams that are very physically quality and we want to be competitive in those segments. With a good coach, good tactics and our qualities, I think we can make a step forward when it comes to the Champions League,” said Mitar Mrkela in an interview for “Meridian Sport” and announced that he will play the card of the elite competition during the negotiations.

“I think it will be easier for us. These players we brought – Olajinka and Stamenić, we brought them because of the Champions League, because it was a challenge for them to play in an elite competition. I think this will be the best transfer window for Red Star. The previous summer transfer window was very good, and I believe that what we have done so far is also excellent. We have almost completed what we planned. With Spajić, Stamenić and Olajinka, Vigo and we are close to what we wanted. Of course, there is always room for quality solutions that will appear.”

The sports director pointed out that they already have a plan for the summer on the table, but that he would not like to say in advance which positions are involved because it could disturb the atmosphere in the dressing room, however he hopes that these will be players who will fit in like Rakonjec and Viga, who brought additional quality to the red and whites this winter.

As for the coach, Mrkela remained “buttoned up” regarding the arrival of Bahar, i.e. regarding the departure of Milojević: “You had an official statement that Zvezda will have a coach until June, and I have been to Israel many times (…) we appointed Milojević as a coach because he has great football knowledge. I can hardly talk about whether the dressing room is used to some kind of different authority. Mourinho is one, Ancelotti is completely different, and in the end what matters is the final result. It doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white, but to catch mice well. Milos is an excellent coach for me, I think the authority of knowledge is always the most important.”