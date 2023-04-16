Roma-Udinese, Wijnaldum goes out with an eye problem but it’s nothing serious

Concern in the 60th minute of the match between Roma and Udinese then won by the Giallorossi 3-0. Georginius Wijnaldum was forced to leave the playing field replaced by Nemanja Matic shortly after Pellegrini’s double goal. The Dutch midfielder collapsed to the ground and immediately asked for a substitution. However, his conditions seem reassuring: Wijnaldum suffered a blow to the head and for a few moments he could not see out of his right eye and for this reason he was unable to continue the meeting. From the news that arrived at the end of the match, the conditions of the midfielder don’t give rise to particular concerns and the replacement was carried out above all as a precaution.