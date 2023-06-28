Moderately positive session in Piazza Affari

(Teleborsa) – Slight increase for the FTSE MIB, on a par with the main European stock exchanges. Meanwhile on Wall Street the S&P-500 marks an increase of 0.69%.

Slight growth of the Euro / US Dollar, which rises to 1.096. Caution prevails on gold, which continues the session with a slight decline of 0.51%. Oil sales (Light Sweet Crude Oil) prevailed, continuing the day at 68.05 points, down sharply by 1.90%.

The spread remained unchanged, standing at +155 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 3.92%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent, a moderately positive day for Frankfurt, which rises by a fractional +0.21%, neglected London, which remains glued to the levels of the previous day, and a session without momentum for Paris, which reflects a moderate increase of 0.43 %.

Piazza Affari continues the session with a fractional gain on the FTSE MIB of 0.58%; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share advanced fractionally, reaching 29,441 points.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap was virtually unchanged (+0.11%); the FTSE Italia Star was slightly down (-0.43%).

Among the best large-cap Italian stocks, money on Prysmian, which records an increase of 3.06%.

A decidedly positive result for Poste Italiane, which boasts an increase of 2.44%.

Good performance for BPER, which grew by 1.89%.

Nexi was strong, with a decent gain of 1.84%.

The worst performances, however, were recorded by DiaSorin, which obtained -4.35%.

Substantially weak ENI, which recorded a decline of 1.48%.

It moves below Iveco parity, showing a decrease of 1.32%.

Moderate contraction for Amplifon, which suffered a drop of 1.16%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Saras (+6.24%), Industrie De Nora (+2.37%), Danieli (+1.38%) and Banca Ifis (+1.34%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, were recorded by Juventus, which obtained -3.18%.

Under pressure Wiit, with a sharp fall of 2.87%.

Tinexta suffers, with a loss of 2.61%.

Prey to El.En sellers, with a decrease of 2.12%.

Among the most important macroeconomic variables:

Tuesday 06/27/2023

2:30pm US: Durable Goods Orders, Monthly (Exp -1%; Previous -1.2%)

3pm US: S&P Case-Shiller Annual (Exp -2.6%; Previous -1.1%)

15:00 US: FHFA Home Price Index, Monthly (Exp. 0.3%; Previous 0.5%)

16:00 USA: Consumer confidence, monthly (expected 104 points; previous 102.5 points)

4:00pm USA: New Home Sales (Expected 675K Units; Previous 680K Units)

4:00pm US: New Home Sales, monthly (old 3.5%)

Wednesday 06/28/2023

08:45 France: Consumer confidence, monthly (expected 84 points; previous 83 points).

