Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins | Magazine

Folk herbalist Momčilo Antonijević spoke about the benefits of horse chestnut for problems with varicose veins.

First among plants which can help with enlarged ones vena, according to many who deal with herbal treatments and preparations, is horse chestnut. He spoke about the “medicinal” properties of this fruit, which you will find practically in every park Momcilo Antonijević in the morning program of RTS.

Wild chestnut adorns many parks in Serbia, including Belgrade. As the herbalist points out, it is very helpful for symptoms of varicose veins.

“It contains a medicinal substance called escin, which narrows varicose veins, but it also affects by reducing the filtering of proteins, electrolytes and fluids into the space outside the veins, so it helps with swelling.” Antonijevic said.

He added that horse chestnut can be used both externally and internally. Tincture is made from ripe fruits, and fresh fruits are best.

“The tincture can be used for both internal and external use. If it is used externally, it should be diluted with water, and if it is drunk, which is also good, it would be ideal to add fresh or dried blueberry fruits to it, wild blueberry, which is also a medicinal plant,” he explained.

In addition to varicose veins, both chestnut and blueberry are recommended in the fight against hemorrhoids. Freshly cut wild chestnut fruits are used, they are poured with hot alcohol, which preserves the medicinal properties of the plant, and when it cools down, frozen or dried blueberries are added.

Ivy is another plant that is extremely medicinal, and is known especially as a remedy against cellulite, varicose veins and capillaries.

“Fresh ivy leaves are gathered, left to dry for a day, and then poured with some carrier oil. Let it stand for a month in a dark place, then filter it and use it to lubricate problem areas with varicose veins,” he explained. is a folk herbalist.

Veprina has a medicinal root

Antonijević mentioned as another plant that can help in the fight against problematic veins, or its root. Otherwise, it is a protected species. It is good for treating swelling, itching, weak capillaries and poor circulation. It is used as a dry or liquid extract.

“You can also use tea. Pour two tablespoons of kostrika root with 300 milliliters of water. When it boils, boil it for a minute, take it off the heat and let it stand for another hour and then drink it during the day,” Antonijević gave the recipe.

Antonijević also shared a recipe for nature’s calendula ointment, which is used for the same purposes.

Dry marigold flowers should be poured with cold-pressed sunflower oil, which is rich in vitamin E. When the flowers are completely poured, they should stand in a dark place for 40 days. After that, it is strained and applied to areas with varicose veins without massaging. In addition to calendula, rosemary is also good for problematic veins, which can be used as a tea, but also in the form of poultices or essential oil.

