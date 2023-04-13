Listen and watch the latest episode of the MONDO podcast The Sixth Personal

Source: Mondo

Days go by, games go by…uh, when is Easter? That September seems so far away. But enough of old stories – Partizan is in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague and we have something to say about it!

The black and whites have been “seen” in the final of the elite European competition for a long time, but the victory in the principality made it official. He played with his keeper Kevin Panter and scored a three-pointer from the dribble, thus confirming the placement of his team among the eight best in Europe. A great success, and the first time for Serbia after seven years that it will have a representative in the Euroleague playoffs.

In this episode, accordingly, we spend a little more time talking about Partizan and their Euroleague adventure. We talked a little about the famous “Obra effect”, i.e. at least as we see it. Along with that, there was a story about some old Euroliga, the differences between then and now, and everything that goes with it.

Of course, we also talked about Crvena Zvezda, which is honorably saying goodbye to the competition with a chance to “break out” at 50% performance – a great success, but also a great sigh, because the red and whites could certainly have done better. Those defeats against Bayern, Real and Panathinaikos hurt even more now, but what’s up – it’s there. It remained for Dusko Ivanovic to reorganize his troops and attack the ABA title – a difficult challenge, but not unattainable…

In the rest of the ABA review, drama for Borac – MZT fought for the pole position before the last round, everything will be there! Split seems to have squandered its chance, but Zadar and Derbi didn’t, while the rest of the table didn’t move that much… the last round is ahead of us, and then “remedial training” for the teams that delayed. Neither Edin nor Miloš liked such a finish, and both had something to complain about.

See you again on Tuesday, when we talk first about the NBA again! This is the season, and we are somehow primarily an NBA team… although, as the numbers say, stop by and listen to what we have to say about these “our” events!

See you!