MONDO: Ziljkić is not going to Partizan, he is staying at Koševo! | Sport

The winger will remain in Sarajevo despite the offer from Humska, MONDO learns.

Almedin Ziljkić is on the target of Partizan Belgrade, who want to strengthen the competition with the former player of Borc Banja Luka and Olimpija Ljubljana, but it looks like nothing will come of the transfer.

The Black and Whites have sent an official offer to the club from Koševo, however, neither Ziljkić nor Sarajevo are overly interested and it should be rejected very soon, MONDO learns.

Ziljkić arrived at Koševo last winter and resolutely fit in, scoring five goals and four assists in 13 games for Sarajevo, and he is not interested in leaving Koševo, where he also won the captain’s armband in the meantime.

Partizan’s offer is obviously not such that it cannot be rejected, and Sarajevo is currently in a fairly good financial situation, so the departure of one of the most notable players in the past half-season is not a priority for them.

Ziljkić’s value according to the specialized “Transfermarkt” is currently 600,000 euros, and he has a valid contract with the Sarajevo club until the summer of 2025.

Before Sarajevo, he played for the Slovenian Olimpija, which he joined from Borac in Banja Luka, where he also wore the captain’s armband and was a favorite of the Banja Luka crowd.

