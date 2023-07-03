Women’s World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we’ve seen

The kits for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have slowly started rolling out ahead of the tournament’s kick-off date on July 20. Most countries will only be getting one new jersey because they just got new ones in the winter for the men’s World Cup, but some will be donning entirely new uniforms this summer.

Here’s every jersey that’s been released so far:

United States

The two-time defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions are going with a blue-speckled look for their white home jerseys …

…and a red-on-blue mesh design for their away kits.

Argentina

The away kits that Adidas released for the Women’s World Cup were designed with the landscapes of the countries in mind. For Argentina, the mountain ranges of the Serranía de Hornocal and Ushuaia were the inspiration.

Australia

The co-host nation will wear an innovative version of its iconic home kit with a created-by-hand acrylic pour and marbling pattern.

Brazil

Both of Brazil’s kits are inspired by the Amazon rainforest.

Canada

Canada continues to embrace the maple leaf with its bold new home kit.

China

The design for China‘s home kit was inspired by the xiangyun symbol, a traditional Chinese stylized cloud associated with good luck and good fortune, according to Nike.

Colombia

The Colombian away kit glistens with splahes of pink, and navy, however, the design is meant to symbolize the traditional federation colors — red yellow and blue — reflecting on the water of the Caño Cristales River, or the “River of Five Colors.”

Costa Rica

Adidas added two new countries to its roster in advance of the Women’s World Cup: Costa Rica and Italy. Costa Rica was previously sponsored by New Balance.

England

For the first time ever, England’s women’s team will wear a blue away kit.

France

France will wear kits inspired by the 1920s art movement Orphism.

Germany

Shadows of trees can be seen in this Germany away jersey, which was inspired by the country’s many deep green woodland areas such as the Black Forest and the Zauberwald.

Italy

For the first time in 20 years, Italy won’t be wearing kits sponsored by Puma. Instead, it will be wearing a sharp new home and away kit by Adidas, which features a marble-inspired design on both jerseys.

Jamaica

Jamaica has had many kit sponsors over the years but for the first time ever, Adidas will dress the Reggae Girlz.

Japan

On the heels of its incredibly popular origami-inspired “Blue Lock” jersey at the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japan will wear an away jersey with a design that resembles that Japanese sunrise.

Netherlands

The away kit is the star of the collection, with the team’s famous badge design disassembled as splattered across the shirt.

New Zealand

The iconic Silver Fern is spray painted in silver of New Zealand’s home kit.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s kits are always stand out above the rest at the World Cup, and this year’s are no different.

Norway

Norway went with a classic look for its home and away kit, letting the badge be the focal point of the shirts.

Portugal

The away kit is more than just a fun design — it’s inspired by the country’s famous calçada Portuguesa designs, according to Nike.

South Korea

The colors of the Korean flag will be colorblocked on the side panels of the country’s home it.

Spain

Though the pattern on Spain’s away jersey might have the appearance of flowers at first glance, they’re actually coral reefs, which can be found on the coast of Spain.

Sweden

The glacial rivers and ice caps of Sweden are on full display on the Blågult’s specially designed away jersey.

This story will be updated as more jerseys get released.

More Women’s World Cup from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

