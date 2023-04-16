by gds.it – ​​55 seconds ago

The archbishop of Monreale Gualtiero Isacchi received today, in the chapter church of the Sacred Heart of Monreale, the investiture as ecclesiastical commendatore and major chaplain of the military and hospital order of San Lazzaro di Gerusalemme during the solemn pontifical,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Monreale, archbishop Isacchi investiture as ecclesiastical commendatore appeared 55 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».