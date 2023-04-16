Freiburg stays in the top four

SC Freiburg can continue to dream of qualifying for the Champions League in the German Bundesliga. The fifth in the table moved up to within a point of the top four with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Sunday. Freiburg turned the game around after falling behind through Maximilian Philipp (46′) thanks to goals from Rolland Sallai (67′) and Lucas Höler (71′).

For Freiburg it was the 250th Bundesliga victory in club history. ÖFB defender Philipp Lienhart played through with the winners, compatriot Michael Gregoritsch was missing due to ankle problems. On the other side, Marco Friedl captained Bremen onto the field, Romano Schmid came on as a substitute in the 75th minute. Werder is in twelfth place in the table in a secure midfield.

