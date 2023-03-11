Home World Monza, dies after a sudden illness: he had cocaine in his pocket, investigations launched
Monza – He collapses in the center due to an illness and dies in hospital: in his pocket he had several grams of cocaineinvestigated and disposed the autopsy.

In recent days, the state police intervened in Monza for 37 year old man taken ill and died in the hospital, where he had been taken for a cardiac arrest in very serious condition. The officers were able to find out how the boy, who arrived from the province of Piacenza with his father and girlfriend to see a moped, was wearing a wrapper containing several grams of cocaine when he collapsed in the center of Monza.

So have been start the investigation, coordinated by the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office. The judicial authority ordered the autopsy examination on the body to verify the causes of death.

