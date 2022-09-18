[The Epoch Times, September 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lorenz Duchamps / Takasugi compilation) Early Saturday (September 17), another bus carrying illegal immigrants arrived at Vice President Harris in Washington. DC’s residence. At the same time, three other buses brought illegal immigrants into New York City.

The bus, which arrived at its destination early Saturday morning, was the third bus this week to bring illegal immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the capital, the District of Columbia.

According to an NBC reporter who filmed the migrants getting off the bus, there were not only men and women on the bus arriving in DC, but also newborns. Most of them are from Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Fox News, which first reported the news, said about 50 illegal immigrants disembarked from the bus, and aid workers quickly rounded them up and took them to a local shelter.

Meanwhile, media footage and social media photos also showed three more buses carrying illegal immigrants arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City early Saturday. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the buses.

In a statement last week, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 7,900 illegal immigrants to the U.S. capital since April; Since the beginning of August, more than 2,200 people have been sent to New York City; another several hundred illegal immigrants have been sent to Chicago. The measures are part of a mission to “provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities”.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that two buses carrying “more than a hundred migrants” had arrived at the US Naval Observatory. This is where Vice President Harrison lives in the capital, DC. The immigrants were picked up from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Abbott said at the time that the buses were dispatched in response to Harris’ recent comments about the border crisis. In the comment, the vice president, who was appointed by President Biden last year to oversee border security, claimed that the U.S. border with Mexico “is secure.”

As of press time, the Republican governor has not confirmed whether he also shipped the bus that brought the illegal immigrants to Harris’ residence on Sept. 17. However, he had said last Thursday (September 14) that the state “will continue to send immigrants to so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ such as Washington until President Biden and Border Affairs Director Harris come forward and do their jobs. , to ensure border security.”

This week, the White House sharply criticized Abbott and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for transporting illegal immigrants to Harris’ residence and Martha’s Vineyard.

There are reports that the Obamas have spent tens of millions of dollars to buy a seaside estate in Martha’s Vineyard. The mansion covers 29 acres (about 11.74 hectares) and contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Others, including a former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, countered that the measures to transport illegal immigrants exposed the hypocrisy of Democrats who only ostensibly supported the so-called “sanctuary city” policy.

Newt Gingrich, the 50th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted: “With only two truckloads of illegal immigrants sent to her neighborhood, how could Vice President Kamala Harris be Complaining? After all, she told the whole country – ‘The border is safe’! Maybe she was wrong!”

For months, the government of Abbott, Texas, has shipped dozens of buses full of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to New York, Chicago and Washington.

The Texas governor said border towns in Texas have been overwhelmed by a massive increase in illegal immigration. He also said policymakers in cities and states run by Democrats should themselves face the realities of the immigration policies they support.

The Republican governor also said those areas, which all call themselves so-called “sanctuary cities,” meaning they won’t abide by immigration rules designated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, are more suitable for illegal immigration than Texas. place.

