More than 100 people have died in Mozambique and Malawi from Tropical Cyclone Freddy

More than 100 people have died in Mozambique and Malawi from Tropical Cyclone Freddy

In Mozambique and Malawi, two states in southeast Africa, at least 100 people died in tropical cyclone Freddy, which reached the two countries last Saturday and is considered one of the most powerful ever recorded in the southern hemisphere. According to local authorities, there are also many injured – it is not clear how many – and extensive damage to homes and roads. Indeed, the cyclone destroyed the roofs of houses, toppled trees and caused torrential rains which in turn caused extensive landslides and floods in both countries. This is the second time in a month that Cyclone Freddy has hit southern Africa: second the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, could be one of the longest-lasting tropical cyclones.

