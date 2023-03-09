Home World Ukraine, the buildings of Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian bombing – Corriere TV
World

Ukraine, the buildings of Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian bombing – Corriere TV

by admin
Ukraine, the buildings of Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian bombing – Corriere TV

KRAMATORSK (Donbass) – by the envoy Lorenzo Cremonesi – We are still waking up with the alarms. This morning (Thursday 9 March) sirens repeatedly sounded again in all cities of Ukraine: they started before four in the morning and continue well after seven local time.

here in the Donbass this is not strange, in fact it happens several times every day and often strong explosions follow, the consequences of which are not always detailed by the authorities, given that it is not uncommon for military objectives or buildings inhabited by soldiers operating on the lines of the front, species in the area of ​​the besieged town of Bakhmut.

In these images some buildings in Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian bombing

March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023, 07:59 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the withdrawal of troops. Biden insists that Russia may still invade Ukraine. The United States has spread rumors about what Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. The president of Ukraine was told that Russia will attack on the 16th. The president of Ukraine said that Russia will launch an attack this Wednesday.

You may also like

Jelena Radanović delighted with the gift for March...

Russia has bombed many Ukrainian cities

“The US administration plans to restore mandatory detention...

Turkish police arrested dozens of people who were...

Beijing Express 2023: competitors, itinerary, where to see...

Tottenham-Milan 0-0, the report cards: Romero imprudent. providential...

Shooting Star, critic of his album Mixtape #1...

Ciutat, review of his album Brandon (2023)

Ukraine, air raid alarm in all regions. Strong...

Foods that increase iron in the blood |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy