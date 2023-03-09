KRAMATORSK (Donbass) – by the envoy Lorenzo Cremonesi – We are still waking up with the alarms. This morning (Thursday 9 March) sirens repeatedly sounded again in all cities of Ukraine: they started before four in the morning and continue well after seven local time.

here in the Donbass this is not strange, in fact it happens several times every day and often strong explosions follow, the consequences of which are not always detailed by the authorities, given that it is not uncommon for military objectives or buildings inhabited by soldiers operating on the lines of the front, species in the area of ​​the besieged town of Bakhmut.

In these images some buildings in Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian bombing