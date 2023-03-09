Status: 03/09/2023 06:41 a.m

Superstar Luka Doncic had to leave early when the Dallas Mavericks lost in New Orleans. Phoenix gateway Durant injured himself while warming up

Without the battered national basketball player Maxi Kleber, the Mavericks conceded a 106:113 against the New Orleans Pelicans and had to do without the injured Doncic at the end of the game. The Slovenian pulled his left thigh and scored 15 points.

The top pitcher for the Mavs was Kyrie Irving with 27 points. For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum topped the game with 32 points, making sure Brandon Ingram’s absence didn’t matter too much.

While the Pelicans defended tenth place and entry into the play-in for the playoffs, the Mavericks failed to move back up to sixth. Only the top six teams in the Western Conference qualify for the playoffs.

Nuggets lose to Bulls

The Denver Nuggets don’t have to worry about that. Although the team lost 96-117 to the Chicago Bulls, as the league leaders, the team still has a large lead in second place.

Kevin Durant injured while warming up

The Phoenix Suns won 132-101 against the Oklahoma City Thunder but had to postpone new signing Kevin Durant’s home debut. The NBA superstar slipped while warming up and didn’t play along. All of his previous three appearances for his new team have been away.