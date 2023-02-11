Home World More than 25,000 people died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
World

More than 25,000 people died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

by admin
More than 25,000 people died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that they are 21,848 the people who died from Monday’s earthquake in Turkey, according to the most up-to-date body count found under the rubble. Updates on the number of victims arrive more slowly from Syria, the other country hit by the earthquake, where, however, for the moment it is known that at least 3,500 people have died: in total, therefore, the dead are more than 25 thousand.

Although more than five days have passed since the earthquake, even today the rescuers found people still alive under the rubble. In Nurdagi, in the Gaziantep region, a family of five was rescued 129 hours after the earthquake. Normally the most successful rescue operations are those carried out in the first 72 hours, i.e. the first three days.

See also  Today's developments in Russia's war against Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Protests in France over pension reform | Info

How to take photos in the blue hour.

The attack on the Odessa bridge with a...

Turkey and Syria earthquake, 2-month-old baby boy and...

great Swissom customer loyalty and good products

Sanremo 2023, the complete lineup of the final:...

Alizzz’s new EP “Boicot” is already on the...

On armed struggle and nonviolence – Mondoweiss

Turkey-Syria earthquake, latest news. German NGOs stop relief...

Attack in Jerusalem, an 8-year-old boy who was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy