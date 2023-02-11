Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that they are 21,848 the people who died from Monday’s earthquake in Turkey, according to the most up-to-date body count found under the rubble. Updates on the number of victims arrive more slowly from Syria, the other country hit by the earthquake, where, however, for the moment it is known that at least 3,500 people have died: in total, therefore, the dead are more than 25 thousand.

Although more than five days have passed since the earthquake, even today the rescuers found people still alive under the rubble. In Nurdagi, in the Gaziantep region, a family of five was rescued 129 hours after the earthquake. Normally the most successful rescue operations are those carried out in the first 72 hours, i.e. the first three days.