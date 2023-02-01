Home World Moscow, an American woman walks a calf on Red Square, arrested
World

Moscow, an American woman walks a calf on Red Square, arrested

A 34-year-old US citizen was arrested in Moscow for walking a calf on Red Square. A police spokesman made it known today, as reported by the Tass.

“A woman, who was walking a calf, was arrested in Red Square yesterday,” the spokesman said. “The American citizen explained that she bought the beef on Avito (the Russian ad giant) and that she carried it around,” the police spokesman said, adding that now the prisoner risks a fine, administrative detention of up to 15 days or the civil service.

