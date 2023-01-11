Moscow continues the development of new nuclear weapons, with the aim of shifting the balance of terror with the United States. Tass announced that the tests of the Poseidon, the so-called “torpedo of the Apocalypse”, have been completed. The agency quoted a source close to the Defense Ministry to announce that “the Belgorod submarine has concluded a series of tests of the Poseidon super torpedo.
