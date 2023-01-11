Home World Moscow completes trials of Poseidon, the torpedo of the apocalypse
Moscow completes trials of Poseidon, the torpedo of the apocalypse

Moscow completes trials of Poseidon, the torpedo of the apocalypse

Moscow continues the development of new nuclear weapons, with the aim of shifting the balance of terror with the United States. Tass announced that the tests of the Poseidon, the so-called “torpedo of the Apocalypse”, have been completed. The agency quoted a source close to the Defense Ministry to announce that “the Belgorod submarine has concluded a series of tests of the Poseidon super torpedo.

