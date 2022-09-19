KRAMATORSK – The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitrj Peskov, said that the discovery in the Ukrainian city of Izyum of about four hundred and fifty bodies of victims of Russian violence, mostly civilians, including at least two children, “is a lie.” Peskov claims that these are «fake news and provocations as has already happened for bushingAnd refers to the discovery of 1,300 bodies of civilians killed in March by Russian soldiers in Bucha, near the capital Kiev.