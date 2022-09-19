The crisis of play, results and points were not enough, it is also the time for regrets. Perhaps easy at this point, but also supported by the facts. Take, for example, Nicolò Rovella, born in 2001, owned by Juve since January 2021. He has remained in Juve’s smell ever since, because he was first left at Genoa to finish the season, then he was loaned to Monza in the last few days. of the summer transfer market, after long evaluations and reflections on the injuries that were already wiping out the Juventus midfield.