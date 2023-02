MOSCA – Deep pessimism, emptiness and despair: this is what a visitor to the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow claims to have felt, such Sergey Shadrin, who said he was troubled by late 20th-century art. It would seem little more than the negative review of a simple citizen if those words hadn’t led to the removal of the director, Zelfira Tregulova. The story seems once again linked to the new course taken by Russia with the launch of the military operation in Ukraine, which