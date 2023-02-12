Home Business Listen to the final Sanremo 2023, here are the (impressive) numbers. What a bang!
Sanremo Festival 2023, listen: the numbers of the final

There are 12 million and 256 thousand spectators who followed the final of the Sanremo Festival won by Marco Mengoni. The share was 66%. The first part (21.25 – 23.54) was seen by 14 million 423 spectators, with a share of 62.7%. The second part (23.58 – 01.59) according to what Rai communicates, was seen by 9 million 490 thousand spectators with a share of 63.7 percent.

Last year, the last evening was followed by 13 million 380 thousand viewers, equal to a 64.9% share. The first part of the evening (21:22-23.54) was followed by 15 million 660 thousand spectators, with a 62.1% share. The second part (11:58-1:48 pm) instead had obtained a share of 72.1% with 10 million 153 thousand viewers. This was the best figure since Amadeus took over the reins of the festival and in general of all the other festivals since 2000.

In 2021, the final was followed by 10,715,000 spectators, equal to a 53.5% share. The first part of the evening gathered 13 million and 203 thousand viewers in front of the television screen, with a 49.9% share. The second part instead 7 million 730 thousand people, with a 62.5% share.

Sanremo, 73rd Italian Song Festival - Final Evening

In 2020, on the other hand, the last evening of the Sanremo festival was followed by 11 million 476 thousand spectators, with a 60.6% share. The first part of the final which saw Amadeus for the first time as artistic director of the singing competition had glued 13 million and 638 thousand spectators to the TV with a 56.8% share. The second part with 8,969,000 viewers, equal to a 68.8% share.

