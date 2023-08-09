Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from the city: 16 injured, area evacuated

Sixteen people were injured this morning as a result of explosion in an optical-mechanical system of Sergiev Posadabout 71 km northeast of Mosca: Emergency service officials said the explosion was not caused by a drone. “The explosion rang out on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe boiler room. The windows were destroyed by the shock wave in different houses in different parts of the city,” explained the source contacted by Tass. Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry and healthcare.

