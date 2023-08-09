Home » Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from the city: 16 injured, area evacuated
World

Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from the city: 16 injured, area evacuated

by admin
Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from the city: 16 injured, area evacuated

Sixteen people were injured this morning as a result of explosion in an optical-mechanical system of Sergiev Posadabout 71 km northeast of Mosca: Emergency service officials said the explosion was not caused by a drone. “The explosion rang out on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe boiler room. The windows were destroyed by the shock wave in different houses in different parts of the city,” explained the source contacted by Tass. Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry and healthcare.

Previous Article

The latest developments in Ukraine demonstrate the folly of an extended war

See also  Daily horoscope for May 6, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

You may also like

Ukraine, latest news. Attack by Russian hackers on...

Messina Denaro is vigilant, he is in intensive...

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania makes...

Start the Dreambeach 2023

France, fire in residence for the disabled: at...

Milan Tegeltija sang the hit Rođa Raičević |...

The families of the victims of the massacre...

Trafficking of migrants between Sicily and Northern Italy,...

Abuses friend’s son and shares photos online: 36-year-old...

Udinese market – Samardzic telenovela finished / Tonight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy