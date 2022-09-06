MOSCA – When the Draghi government fell, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, said she hoped “for the Italians a new government not subservient to the interests of the Americans”, but also assured that the government crisis was “an internal affair” and that she “did not want to interfere”. Twenty days before the Italian elections, the spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Serghej Lavrov, however, enters the debate within our country – and the EU – on the advisability of anti-Russian sanctions and the introduction of a maximum price ceiling. of gas and oil in response to the offensive in Ukraine.