Home World Moscow’s electoral slogan against Italy: “Sanctions, a suicide dictated by the United States”
World

Moscow’s electoral slogan against Italy: “Sanctions, a suicide dictated by the United States”

by admin
Moscow’s electoral slogan against Italy: “Sanctions, a suicide dictated by the United States”

MOSCA – When the Draghi government fell, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, said she hoped “for the Italians a new government not subservient to the interests of the Americans”, but also assured that the government crisis was “an internal affair” and that she “did not want to interfere”. Twenty days before the Italian elections, the spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Serghej Lavrov, however, enters the debate within our country – and the EU – on the advisability of anti-Russian sanctions and the introduction of a maximum price ceiling. of gas and oil in response to the offensive in Ukraine.

See also  The EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus involving multiple individuals and business entities | Russia | Belarus | Sanctions

You may also like

United Kingdom, the day of Prime Minister Truss:...

Dror Eydar, Israeli ambassador to Italy: “Against the...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Juul, 444 million in smoke: maximum fine for...

Finland, parental leave reform is underway: 160 days...

Energy, India’s challenge to the G7: boycott Moscow...

California, the “revolution” of fast food: the minimum...

Julia Friedlander: “Relations between Salvini and Putin are...

Great Britain, Truss’s husband and daughters make their...

Please keep this guide to eating moon cakes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy