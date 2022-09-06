Home Sports Allegri on Psg-Juventus: “Lost opportunity”
Allegri on Psg-Juventus: “Lost opportunity”

“McKennie gave leg and strength, we should have made more crosses from the left – said the Juventus coach -. We are waiting for the return of some players, in the meantime we need to improve with those we have.”

“A missed opportunity. We had to be more lucid at the end – commented Allegri at the end of the match -. McKennie gave leg and strength, we should have made more crosses from the left. We are waiting for the return of some players, in the meantime we have to improve with them. we have”.

Match analysis

“We know we have to improve, we are working on this. We are waiting for some players to come back but in the meantime we have to do well. In the second half we risked in some situations, nobody has the speed they have. The difficulty is when you don’t have the right. ball. In the first half we fell asleep a bit, then McKennie gave leg and strength. There must be the regret of not having made a result. Sunday we have the Salernitana which will be a different game because they give you more space “.

L’ex Paredes

“The players of a certain level are good, you can see how they stop the ball, what they think when they play. He is of a high level. We are at the beginning, 7/8 new players arrived so we are on the right track and now the Salernitana is important “.

