Match analysis — “We know we have to improve, we are working on this. We are waiting for some players to come back but in the meantime we have to do well. In the second half we risked in some situations, nobody has the speed they have. The difficulty is when you don’t have the right. ball. In the first half we fell asleep a bit, then McKennie gave leg and strength. There must be the regret of not having made a result. Sunday we have the Salernitana which will be a different game because they give you more space “.

L’ex Paredes — “The players of a certain level are good, you can see how they stop the ball, what they think when they play. He is of a high level. We are at the beginning, 7/8 new players arrived so we are on the right track and now the Salernitana is important “.

