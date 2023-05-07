Moscow’s reconstruction of the assassination attempt on the writer Prilepin: “The suspect confesses that he works for Kiev”

The Russian Investigative Committee announced that the man arrested in connection with the attack against the nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin is called Aleksandr Permyakov and confessed to having “acted on the orders of the Ukrainian secret services”. The Russian agencies report it.

«On the road along the path of Prilepin’s car», reads the reconstruction of the Russian Investigative Committee after the interrogation, «Permyakov planted an explosive device which he activated remotely. He subsequently fled the scene, but was arrested by the police when he exited the woods into another inhabited area.’ The Investigative Committee defined the attack against the writer, who had fought between 2016 and 2018 in Donbass and who had also participated in hostilities in Ukraine after enlisting in the National Guard, as a “terrorist act”. The Interior Ministry confirmed that Prilepin was injured and that another person, the one behind the wheel of the exploded car, died. It is not the first attack against Russian nationalists in recent months and Moscow has always pointed the finger at the Ukrainian secret services.

On April 2, well-known military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, a staunch supporter of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, died in an explosion in a St. Petersburg bar; according to the Russian authorities, those responsible are “the Ukrainian secret services and their agents, including those of the Russian opposition in exile”.

On 6 March, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted an attack, also presumably prepared by Ukraine, against the so-called “Orthodox oligarch” Konstantin Malofeev, head of the nationalist broadcaster Tsargrad.

On August 20, 2022, the car of journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, a philosopher ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, exploded in the Moscow Region, killing her. Russia has attributed the attack to a citizen of Ukraine.

Prilepin, who also fought in Chechnya and Dagestan in the mid-1990s, was the leader of the ultranationalist party “For the Truth” which he created in 2020 and then merged, in 2021, with “Just Russia”. writer was also a member of Eduard Limonov’s banned National Bolshevik Party Subsequently, he supported the extra-parliamentary opposition in calling for Putin’s resignation His position changed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, when he publicly announced that he would stopped criticizing the Kremlin Among his works translated in Italy “Sankja”, “The Monastery” and “Sin”.