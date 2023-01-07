

Most of my country is heating up rapidly, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will be as warm as early April



China Weather Network News In the next few days, most of my country will continue to heat up. Around this weekend (January 7-8), the temperature in many places will rise to recent highs. The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will be as warm as early April. It may even break the historical temperature record for the same period. In terms of precipitation, today and tomorrow, there will still be heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang, and snowfall in Northeast and other places will also increase; in some areas of southern China, rainfall will increase tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

Most of my country’s temperature rise continues unabated, the temperature rose to a recent high around the weekend

Since 2023, the overall strength of the cold air affecting our country has been weak, and the temperature in many places in the central and eastern regions has gradually turned higher than normal in the same period. It entered the minor cold solar term yesterday. Although weak cold air affects some areas in the north, most of the country is still dominated by warmer temperatures.

In the next few days, most of my country’s temperature rise will continue unabated, and the warmer side will become more and more obvious. Around this weekend, the temperature in many places will rise to recent highs, especially in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, where the highest temperature will reach around 20°C. The first ten days of January will be as warm as early April, and may even break the record for the warmest period in the same period.

It should be noted that while warming up, the temperature difference between day and night will also widen. Among them, the temperature difference between day and night in Jiangnan, Jianghan, and Jianghuai areas will reach about 15°C, and the local area will approach 20°C. For example, in Wuhan, the highest temperature may reach 20°C on the 8th, which may break the record for the warmest in early January, but the lowest temperature is only 3°C. The public should pay attention to changing clothes at the right time, and beware of catching a cold.

Snowfall in northern Xinjiang continues, precipitation in Northeast China and southern China will increase

In terms of precipitation, there was heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang and other places yesterday. Monitoring showed that some areas in Altay, Tacheng, Yili River Valley and other places experienced light to moderate snowfall. Cloudy and rainy weather also appeared in some parts of the southwest, and there was little rain and snow in other parts of the country.

Today and tomorrow, there will still be heavy snowfall in parts of northern Xinjiang, and snowfall in Northeast China and other places will also increase. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the cloudy and rainy areas in South China will gradually increase and intensify, and there will be heavy rain in parts of Hainan and Guangdong.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, and southern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, parts of northern Xinjiang and northern Xinjiang will experience heavy snowfall . Liaodong Peninsula, southern Sichuan, central Chongqing, central and southern Yunnan, most of Hainan Island,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of the eastern part of the island and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Jilin, and northern Xinjiang. Northwestern Sichuan Basin, southern Sichuan, western Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, southwestern Guangxi, Hainan Island,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of the central and eastern parts of the island.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, northern Xinjiang, and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. Among them, there will be heavy snow in parts of northern Xinjiang and other places. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the south of the Yangtze River, the southeast of Southwest China, and most of South China. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of eastern Guangxi, northwestern Guangxi, and northeastern Hainan Island.

Snowfall has been frequent in northern Xinjiang recently, and Liaoning, Jilin and other places will also experience more obvious wind and snow weather today. The local public should pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of snowfall on traffic, agriculture and animal husbandry. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the rainfall in some areas of southern China will increase and intensify. The public should pay attention to traffic safety when traveling in rainy days.

